Taliban Brutally Assaults Afghan Journalist In Broad Daylight Day After Announcing Govt

Horrific visuals emerged from Afghanistan, as the Taliban on Wednesday imprisoned and brutally assaulted a media person of a local news agency in Kabul. As per Afghan local media, a journalist and an Editor were picked up by the Taliban and were later released following which they shared their pictures on social media outlining the Taliban's ongoing atrocities in the war-torn country.

The following development comes just a day after the Taliban announced the formation of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' government and named Mullah Muhammad Hasan as the acting Prime Minister, while the group's co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar has been appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister.

Taliban's threats to Afghan journalists

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time the Taliban has used its brutality and intimidation over local journalists. Earlier, armed Taliban fighters stormed into an Afghan news station and held the TV anchor hostage on camera. The incident occurred during a live debate on TV. At least eight Taliban militants barged into the Afghan TV network Peace Studio and stood behind the anchor as he was conducting his regular show 'Pardaz'. The Taliban militants reportedly asked the anchor to interview them and continued to stand behind him in the studio as he conducted his show.

Before this, Beheshta Arghand made history as she was the first woman to interviewing the Taliban. However, she fled from the war-torn country and had revealed that she was afraid of the insurgent group.

Beheshta Arghand was quoted by global media saying that the Taliban did not consider women as human. "When a group of people don’t accept you as a human, they have some picture in their mind of you, it’s very difficult," Arghand had said.

Another Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary has also reportedly escaped to Doha. Slamming western countries for their evacuation process, the journalist called the evacuations a "failure" as they were happening in the "eleventh hour."

In another incident, the Taliban barred two women journalists Khadija Amin and Shabnam Dawran who worked with the public broadcaster Radio Television Afghanistan. The group also attacked two other members of the press for covering the anti-Taliban protests taking place in the eastern Nangarhar province.

