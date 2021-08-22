'Taliban Burnt Down My House,' Says Afghan Woman Among 168 Evacuees Rescued By IAF

An Afghan woman, who was among 168 people rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF) stated the Taliban burnt down her house and thanked India for assisting her and her family. While talking to ANI, she said "Situation was deteriorating in Afghanistan, so I came here with my daughter & two grandchildren. Our Indian brothers & sisters came to our rescue. Taliban burnt down my house. I thank India for helping us," says an Afghan national at Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad."

"Situation was deteriorating in Afghanistan, so I came here with my daughter & two grandchildren. Our Indian brothers & sisters came to our rescue. They (Taliban) burnt down my house. I thank India for helping us," says an Afghan national at Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/Pmh1zqZZCB — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

Air Force transport plane carrying 168 people landed in Hindon airbase

An Air Force transport plane carrying 168 people, including 107 Indians, 24 Afghan Sikhs, and two Afghan senators, landed safely at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, near Delhi, earlier today. Some Indian Sikhs who had sought safety at a Kabul gurudwara were among the evacuees. Few infants were also seen among those who were safely evacuated in the video.

#WATCH | An infant was among the 168 people evacuated from Afghanistan's Kabul to Ghaziabad on an Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft pic.twitter.com/DoR6ppHi4h — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

Three additional flights transporting Afghan evacuees touched down in the national capital just hours before the Air Force flight. They were flown by Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara. Due to safety concerns about aircraft routes out of Afghanistan, passengers were evacuated from Kabul earlier this week and flown first to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and Doha, Qatar. India has been granted permission to fly two planes per day from Kabul to remove its people and those of other countries stranded in Afghanistan.

Several of the 168 passengers flown back by the Air Force today were among the 150 persons seized by the Taliban the day before, during a hectic few hours that began with local reports of Indians being kidnapped. Later, government officials revealed that the party had been detained for normal interrogation and travel document checks prior to their evacuation. The government is "very attentively" following the situation in Kabul, according to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, but the immediate focus is on securely evacuating all residents.

3 people killed after Taliban opened fire

Fearful of being associated with its ruthless and tyrannical rule two decades ago, the organisation has attempted to portray a more moderate image by asserting, for example, that women will have rights, including access to school and employment, and that the media will be independent and free. However, the moderate approach may not continue given the violent response to rallies, three people were killed after Taliban gunmen opened fire and a female Afghan journalist has been forbidden from working.

