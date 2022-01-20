Taliban Calls For Humanitarian Aid For Afghanistan In First-ever Held Economic Conference

The Taliban on Wednesday held its first-ever Economic Conference, hosting top-ranking officials and representatives from nearly 80 countries, virtually and in-person. The meeting was convened by Taliban interim Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, who called for immediate humanitarian assistance for impoverished Afghans in the war-torn country. In his video speech, Akhund also demanded the release of financial assets worth $10 billion that are suspended by western banks since the Taliban failed to form an inclusive government.

The conference titled 'Economy of Afghanistan' was held in the office of Akhund and telecasted live on the state-run RTA channel. During his speech the Taliban interim PM also accused the West of violating human rights by imposing strong economic sanctions on Afghanistan, the Khaama Press reported. In the meeting, the Taliban leaders also called on the Muslim countries to recognise the Afghan interim government and "not wait" for the United States to lead the way.

Taliban calls on Muslim countries to recognize Afghan interim cabinet

Despite multiple previous failed attempts, the Taliban have continued to call on the international community to recognise the interim cabinet led by Akhund. On Wednesday, the caretaker PM appealed to the Muslim countries to lead the way and accept the Taliban regime as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, saying that "let's not wait for the US to be the first, after which you would also recognise it." Highlighting that the lack of recognition is creating severe challenges in a myriad of ways, Akhund added that it will help to ease the full-blown economic crisis.

"If the economic process is implemented, I believe Afghanistan would be pulled out of the current crisis," TOLO News quoted Afghan interim PM Mullah Hassan Akhund.

It is to mention that Afghanistan has plummeted to a pit of humanitarian and economic crises, arising from compounding issues like the fall of Afghanistan's democratic government, drought, winter, frozen financial assets and COVID-19. After the Taliban takeover, the international community demanded upholding of human rights, formation of an inclusive government and women rights, the preconditions to acknowledge the current Afghan government.

However, as per UN Human Rights Council, human rights violations have only doubled since the Taliban takeover. In addition, women were deprived of basic rights to education and employment. Following this, the international banks froze all aid to Afghanistan, pushing almost 90% of the population into what UN Chief Antonio Guterres says to be a "humanitarian catastrophe."

(Image: AP)