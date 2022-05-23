Taliban Calls For Recognition Of Afghan Women's Rights Based On Islamic Culture

In a rare incident, senior Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai on Sunday called for recognition of women's rights in Afghanistan in regard to education under the Islamic laws. He urged the interim government to ensure women in the war-torn country are provided with primary and secondary education and safety. Stanikzai was addressing locals on the death anniversary of former Afghanistan leader Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour when he stated that women in the country "must be provided with their rights based on Afghan culture," TOLO News reported.

"Women can't even ask for their inheritance. They are deprived of the right to education. Where will women learn Sharia's lessons?" Stanikzai said. The senior leader further emphasised that "women make up half of Afghanistan's population."

The extremist leader's remarks came at a time when hundreds of young girls are deprived of secondary education in Afghanistan. Earlier in September, the Taliban regime announced that it would not reopen the school for girls above sixth grade. The order came despite the de facto authorities' promise of a more moderate ruling compared to its prior regime in 1996. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had stated that the new regime was "committed to rights of women", although, in the context of the Taliban interpretation of Islamic mandates. While he boasted of the Taliban recognising "same rights for the brothers and sisters," only boys were permitted to return to class. The regime also offered scant details on how and when the matter would be solved. The ruling, ever since, has been criticised globally by leaders and human rights organisations.

Taliban supremo orders women to cover their faces in public

Ever since the overhaul of Kabul, the extremist group has reimposed its draconian laws. On May 7, Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhunzada spelt out loud that women in Afghanistan "should wear chadori (head-to-toe burqa)." The Taliban announced a decree emphasising its mandate as "traditional and respectful." Interestingly, Akhunzada is among the names on the "most wanted list" of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Along with the decree, his office also listed critical punishment for women who defies the law. The father or close relative of the women who failed to cover their head will be imprisoned, the statement said. Wearing a burqa became a global symbol of the Taliban's erstwhile regime from 1996-2001. While most women do wear a burqa in Afghanistan, they do not cover their faces in many urban cities of the country. The move has yet again triggered global condemnation, with leaders calling it "oppressive."

Taliban leader slams western sanctions on Kabul

Stanikzai also criticised the small budget the interim Taliban regime passed in order to develop the economic situation. Noting the same, the Taliban leader pointed out that such moves have escalated the economic challenges, forcing more people to leave the country. Speaking at the same event, another Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Yakub slammed the West for imposing sanctions on Kabul since the Islamist regime took over the war-torn nation in August last year. "They imposed economic sanctions on Afghanistan and made a plot against us," he said, as quoted by TOLO News.

(Image: AP)