Taliban Calls On International Community To Recognise Afghan Govt At Moscow Meet

Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan's interim government, stated at a regular round of discussions on Afghanistan in Moscow on Wednesday, October 20 that the Taliban movement (which is banned in Russia) has called on the international community to recognise the interim government that they constituted.

Afghan news agency Khaama Press, cited Hanafi, as saying, "We call on the international community to recognize the current government of Afghanistan. Our people have their first-ever inclusive government. Our people hope that the international community will be officially cooperating with its cabinet of ministers. Afghanistan’s isolation is not in anyone’s interests. And this has been proven in the past."

He further added that for the first time after more than 40 years of conflict and devastation, the new Afghan government has been able to maintain the stability of governance in every region of the nation. Afghanistan now has a political structure with a clear hierarchy and a single military command, he claimed, Khaama Press reported.

He remarked that the Afghan government is ready to respond to any concerns posed by the international community with as much clarity, honesty, and openness as possible. He also assured that the situation in Afghanistan is stable and that no threat will originate from the land, either near or far. Hanafi urged the US to unfreeze the $9.4 billion in reserves held by Afghanistan's Central Bank.

Russia hosts Moscow meet with senior Taliban and neighbouring country delegates

On October 20, Russia hosted a round of talks on Afghanistan with senior Taliban and neighbouring country delegates, underscoring Moscow's weight in Central Asia. To achieve a stable peace in Afghanistan, which has a population of 39 million people, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov opened the talks by emphasising the importance of forming a truly inclusive government fully reflecting the interests of not only all ethnic groups but all political forces of the country.

Despite designating the Taliban as a terror organisation in 2003 and never removing it from the list, Russia has sought for years to build relations with the group. Any communication with such organisations is illegal under Russian law, but the Foreign Ministry has reacted to inquiries about the seeming contradiction by arguing that its interactions with the Taliban are critical to assisting in the stabilisation of Afghanistan. Unlike many other countries, Russia has kept its embassy in Kabul open and its ambassador has maintained frequent contact with the Taliban since the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital in August.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP