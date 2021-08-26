Taliban Calls Pakistan Its 'second Home', 'won't Allow Planning Against It In Afghanistan'

Afghanistan's new rulers - the Taliban on Thursday asserted that Pakistan is like their 'second home'. Speaking to a Pakistan-based news channel, the spokesperson of the insurgent group, Zabiullah Mujahid underlined that Afghanistan and Pakistan share borders, and are also 'traditionally alligned' as far as religion is concerned. The spokesperson added that 'they would not allow any activity on Afghan soil which goes against Pakistan’s interests'.

At this time when the international community as a whole are mulling over ways to help people escape the tyrannical rule of the insurgent group, the Taliban's 'second home' is busy in revelry. Recently, a video surfaced on social media, in which the students of Jamia Hafsa from Lal Masjid in Islamabad could be heard singing 'Salam Taliban' - a song glorifying the violence caused by the terrorist group. That's not all, flags of the insurgent group were raised on the rooftop of a women's madrasa in Islamabad, making it clear that they stand with the Taliban when the entire world stands against it.

This is all in line with Imran Khan's comment that the Afghans had "broken the shackles of slavery" while describing the Taliban's triumph over Kabul.

But why is Pakistan in appeasement mode?

On Tuesday, Pakistan asserted that it would take the Taliban's assistance in dealing with their border issues, specifically with India. A spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the party of the Imran Khan government, Neelam Irshad Sheikh, said that the terrorist group would help Pakistan in conquering Kashmir. "The Taliban are saying that they are with us and they will help us in Kashmir," Sheikh said during a TV news debate.

#PTI leader Neelam Irshad Sheikh: Taliban have announced that they will join hands with Pakistan to liberate Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/MfC7mQ6lLh — SAMRI (@SAMRIReports) August 23, 2021

Equipped with a huge cache of modern weaponry left behind by the United States after its hasty exit, the Taliban has become more powerful than ever before, and the insurgents, under most likelihood, are going to use it against India- the staunch enemy of its one and only supporter worldwide, Pakistan.

As per the Indian Armed Forces' senior officers, the American-origin weapons, especially small arms, were being sent to Pakistan. After being used by the ISI in Pakistan, these weapons may also find their way into the hands of terror groups operating in India, they suggested.

Will Pakistan's allegiance to the Taliban backfire?

Meanwhile, Pakistan itself has a number of reasons to worry. The Pakistani wing of the Taliban, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), had killed more than 130 Pakistani children in a heinous terrorist attack at an Army school in Peshawar in 2014, apart from other attacks. After coming to power, the Taliban has released several prisoners from the Kabul prison, including those of the TTP.

A representative of the PTI, speaking to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday said that they have had a conversation with the Taliban, and they have 'assured' that those released from the prison won't enter Pakistan.