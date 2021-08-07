Taliban Captures First Afghanistan Provincial Capital Since US Withdrawal

The Taliban on August 6 captured the city of Zaranj in Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, making it the first provincial capital to fall to the militants since US forces began withdrawing from the country. According to NBC News, Rohgul Khairzad, Nimruz’s deputy governor, confirmed that the Taliban were in control of Zaranj. She also informed that the insurgent group also have control of four districts including Chankhansur, Kang, Kashrood and Delaram.

As per reports, Khairzad encouraged the residents of Nimruz to try to stay indoors until the authorities figure out what the Taliban are planning to do. The deputy governor said she is in a safe place. She also added that she hopes that the Taliban would not think of taking revenge on those affiliated with the government.

In a separate statement to the media outlet, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the Taliban fighters had captured Nimruz, which borders Iran and Pakistan. Now, the Taliban has intensified its campaign to defeat the US-backed government as foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war. The insurgent group has taken dozens of districts and border crossings in recent months and put pressure on several provincial capitals, including Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south, as foreign troops withdraw.

Taliban assassinates Afghan govt’s media head

Meanwhile, the news of Nimruz comes after the Taliban fighters assassinated the government's top media and information officer in the capital city of Kabul. Dawa Khan Menapal, who was the head of Government Media and Information Centre (GMIC), was shot dead in his vehicle this afternoon in Kabul's Darulaman district, TOLO news reported. Menapal was a former journalist and had also served as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's spokesperson.

Earlier this week, the Taliban had even launched an attack on Afghanistan's acting defence minister General Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, in which eight people were killed and 20 others suffered injuries. The defence minister however escaped unhurt in the attack claimed by the Taliban. The bomb blast was followed by a gun battle in which all the four attackers were shot.

(Image: AP)