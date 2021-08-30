Taliban Captures Fleet Of Helicopters, Attack Aircraft, Cargo Planes Abandoned By The US

In the aftermath of the US exit from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover, America's weapons and aircraft have fallen in hands of the terrorist organisation. Helicopters, attack aircraft, cargo planes, humvees have now become part of the Taliban's inventory as Joe Biden's administration has abandoned them in a hasty withdrawal.

As per the videos assessed by Republic Media Network, which were also shared on social media, the insurgents can be seen taking over military aircraft. In the clip, at least 15-20 choppers and planes are spotted in the Taliban's control.

Updated video shows key military aircraft in Taliban's hand. Another video also showed a fleet of military aircraft. Recently, multiple clips and images on several occasions showed the extremist group with advanced technology and high-end equipment such as Black Hawk helicopters, A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft, drones and mine-resistant humvees.

According to a Forbes report based on a US GAO (United States Government Accountability Office), America spent $83 billion on training and equipment to Afghan security forces since 2003.

Weapons, vehicles & communications equipment

According to the GAO report, Since 2003, the United States handed over at least 6,00,000 infantry weapons, 1,62,00 pieces of communication equipment and around 16,000 night-vision goggles. Talking about machine guns, a single unit of howitzer can cost up to $500,00, M16 rifle sells at $749. Adding a grenade launcher can further surge the price of M16 up to $12,032.

The cost of 16,000 night-vision goggles which the US reportedly has left behind costs $80 million. Equipments such as sophisticated radio sets ($61,966), sophisticated receiver transmitters ($210,651) and amplifiers ($28,165) have also been abandoned by the Biden administration.

The Forbes report suggests that the Taliban has access to 7,035 machine guns, 20,040 hand grenades, 4,702 Humvees, 1,394 grenade launchers and 2,520 bombs which the US handed over to Afghan forces between 2017-19.

Following the US decision to exit Afghanistan, ending their 20-year mission to eliminate terrorism, the Taliban has regained control in most of the war-torn country. With the US ending their evacuation mission on Tuesday, August 31, the terrorist organisation has decided to form their government.