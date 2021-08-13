Taliban Captures More Afghan Cities - 10 Videos That Explain Afghan Situation

It all started in 2001, when four commercial flights were hijacked, two of which were flown into the World Trade Centre in New York, one in the Pentagon building in Washington and one in a field in Pennsylvania, killing over 3,000 people. The responsibility of the attacks was taken by Al-Qaeda, whose leader Osama Bin Laden was lying in the protection of the Taliban, the ruler of Afghanistan back then. In a bid to extradite Osama Bin Laden, the United States approached the Taliban but when they refused to help, the military intervened. They removed the Taliban and pledged to form a democratic form of government there, which was indeed formed in 2004. Hamid Karzai, the leader of the Popalzai Durrani tribe was elected the first President. Miffed by this, the Taliban continued its attacks.

As per reports, in 2020, the US signed a deal with the Taliban for peace in Afghanistan. As part of the deal, the US and NATO agreed to withdraw all troops from the country within 14 months. Joe Biden, keeping in line with the agreement announced that the troops would all be withdrawn on August 31, steps toward which the US started taking from July itself. Making the best use of the opportunity to re-establish its regime, the Taliban started capturing one territory after the other, with the same tactics of bloodshed as before. Till now, the Taliban has gained control of one-third of Afghanistan. Significant provinces like Kandahar and Ghazi have fallen and as per predictions of the US, Kabul is next.

