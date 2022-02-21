Taliban Carries 5 Helicopters To Panjshir Valley To Launch Airstrikes On NRFA: Sources

The Taliban has carried five helicopters to Panjshir Valley to launch airstrikes against the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) and their hideouts in the Hindukush mountains, sources have revealed on Monday. As the terror outfit plans to launch their aggressive air operations against the NRFA, the resistance forces have also activated their heavy weaponry in the peaks of Hindukush, 'ready for any kind of response'. The NRFA fighters have claimed that the Taliban are looking to find their hideouts, however, have been unable to reach them so far.

Holding up resistance nearly 6 months after the Taliban takeover, the NRFA has continued its training in the valleys of Panjshir. In a video accessed by Republic TV on February 14, NRFA fighters were seen marching in the valley which continues to remain the only holdout in Afghanistan.

Sources have informed Republic that a new group of fighters has also been formed to counter the Taliban. So far, more than 10 to 15 attacks have been reported in Kabul, and the new resistance group claims responsibility for the 25 Taliban terrorists killed in the attacks.

NRFA vows to continue resistance

Only weeks ago, the NRFA fighters had issued a video message to the people of Afghanistan urging them to not be silent. Condemning the brutality against women, the group stated that such acts will not be tolerated. In the message, NRFA also stated that they wouldn't be remembered as a 'spy or as someone who sold their land' in the eyes of the world. They will fight, and hope that the world remembers their good deeds as Afghan's National Hero Ahmad Shah Masoud and General Raziq did in defending their homeland, the group stated.

On August 15, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, putting an end to more than two months of military blitz. Since then, the law and order situation in the war-ravaged country has remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people. The terror group is under the clutches of its toughest challenges as it attempts to manage the national leadership, sidelined by the international community as a "rogue state".