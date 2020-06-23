Taliban Killed 42 Civilians Last Week And Injured Over 100 People Claims Afghan NSC

Afghan's National Security Council has claimed that Taliban militants have carried out several attacks over the last week in 18 provinces killing 42 civilians and injuring about 105 others. NSC spokesperson Javid Faisal tweeted, "The past week was the deadliest of the past 19 years. Taliban carried out 422 attacks in 32 provinces, martyring 291 ANDSF members and wounding 550 others. Taliban's commitment to reduce violence is meaningless, and their actions inconsistent with their rhetoric on peace."

Militants kidnap civilians

Afghanistan authorities on Sunday, June 21 reported that Taliban militants kidnapped nearly 60 civilians in central Afghanistan over the last week. The officials added that more than half of the captured civilians are still being held amid peace talk efforts.

As per reports, Provincial deputy governor Mohammad Ali Uruzgani said that the militant group took hostages in the central province situated in Daikundi after a woman escaped a Taliban dominant village in the neighbouring province. He added that nearly 26 people, including women and children, had been released. However, Taliban, on the other hand, denied any kidnapping of the civilians.

The release of prisons held by the Afghan government is demanded by the extremist group as a condition to start peace talks and is mentioned in the US-Taliban peace deal. While the Afghan government has already released hundreds of Taliban prisoners, it has kept hold of some of them who are accused of gruesome crimes. If this final major point that has halted the intra-Afghan talks is resolved, it could lead to an end of over an 18-year-old war.

Image: AP