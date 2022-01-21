Taliban Claim EU Re-establishes Presence In Afghanistan & Promises EUR268 Mn Extra Aid

Amid the persistent political, social and economic unrest in Afghanistan, the Taliban announced on Wednesday evening that the European Union (EU) diplomatic mission started working in the war-torn nation and that the two parties had achieved an agreement after several round of talks. According to Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration's Foreign Ministry, the EU in Afghanistan formally established its embassy with a permanent significant presence in Kabul. The announcement comes following consecutive meetings with EU representatives.

Taking Twitter, Balkhi added that in addition to the EUR220 million in humanitarian relief, the EU pledged EUR268 million in extra funding, including a part reserved for teacher salaries. He said that the Taliban have welcomed the initiative.

Taliban urging nations for recognition of interim government

Meanwhile, the Talibani Prime Minister urged Muslim countries to be the first to acknowledge and recognise the Afghanistan interim government that took control of Kabul in August of last year. The country has been ravaged by an economic, humanitarian, and security crisis since the Taliban took control. Despite the fact that the Taliban have been in power for almost six months now, they have yet to be recognised by the international community. No nation has publicly recognised the Taliban authority as of yet. Apart from this, during a meeting with Norway's ambassador to Kabul, Andreas Linedman on January 19, the Taliban had urged Norway to take the lead in recognising the country's interim administration.

EU had set five goals for interaction with the Taliban administration

Furthermore, the EU had set five goals for interaction with the Taliban administration in September last year, including respect for human rights, particularly those of women and girls, and the establishment of an open and representative government. Among the five goals, the EU claimed that Afghanistan's land will not be used as a staging ground for terrorist export to other nations.

As per media reports, European Union foreign policy leader Josep Borrell had clarified that the EU's involvement with the interim Afghan government did not imply "recognition," and that the dialogues were only an "operational engagement". The involvement, according to Borrell, was intended to assist Afghans who were already in hardship following the extremist group's takeover of the country's capital.

