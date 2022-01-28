Taliban Claim International Community's Call For Inclusive Afghan Govt Just An 'excuse'

Amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the acting foreign minister of Taliban, Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday termed the global community's request for the establishment of an inclusive government as a political "excuse", claiming that the definition of "inclusive government" is still awaited. The Taliban's acting foreign minister stated, "(The international community) doesn't have a definition for an inclusive government, nor is there an example ... these are just excuses," as per Tolo News. These comments of Muttaqi come post completion of his three-day visit to Oslo, where he went to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Muttaqi emphasised that the present government signifies all Afghan ethnicities, and he stated that the cabinet of the interim government is still being formed. He went on to compare Afghanistan's situation with the United States by asking, “As we do not have the officials of the former government in our cabinet, this is the (rule) of the world. After (US President Joe) Biden won the election, did he appoint any officials from the Trump administration?" Tolo News reported. Meanwhile, Sayed Zakir Shah Sadat, a political expert, told Tolo News that it is not an inclusive administration, and the cabinet is not properly equipped.

Since the Taliban have been urging the world to acknowledge the nation’s interim Afghan government, the global community has asked for the development of an Inclusive Afghan government and the protection of women's and minorities' rights, as well as human rights and equality.

Muttaqi visited Oslo to address Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis

Afghanistan has been ravaged by an economic, humanitarian, and security catastrophe since the Taliban seized power of Kabul on August 15 last year. The withholding of international assistance, the suspension of Afghan state assets, as well as sanctions imposed against the Taliban have worsened the already unstable nation into a full-fledged economic collapse.

To address blocked Afghan assets, penalties, and humanitarian aid, the Taliban visited with United States Treasury officials in Norway on Tuesday, as per Sputnik. In the face of the approaching humanitarian destruction aggravated by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Taliban had asked the international world to unfreeze the overseas Afghan assets. As per media reports, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry announced that the delegation led by Amir Khan Muttaqi met with ambassadors from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, the European Union, as well as Norway.

(Image: ANI)