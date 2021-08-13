Last Updated:

Taliban Claim To Capture Afghanistan's Second-largest City, Kandahar

The USA and the UK are sending in troops to help evacuate their personnel from the war-torn country. The Taliban has captured at least 12 provincial capitals.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Taliban

Image: AP


After capturing several provincial capitals, the Taliban has now reportedly captured Afghanistan's second-largest city, Kandahar. 

The Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday that in a major blow to the Afghan government, the Taliban has captured Kandahar. Earlier, the Taliban claimed the capture of Herat, the third-largest city in the country. 

Afghanistan's major cities fall 

The seizure of Kandahar and Herat is a major development favouring the Taliban who has already taken over 12 out of 34 provincial capitals in the country.

Over the past few weeks, Talibani fighters have managed to seize several cities, including important buildings such as the governor's office, in those areas. The militant group has also freed several prisoners as they continue their offensive. 

READ | Afghanistan: Taliban takes over Herat, frees 1,000 prisoners in 6 occupied cities

Due to the deteriorating condition in the country and out of fear of the Taliban's brutality, several citizens have fled their homes in search of safer places. 

The US, the UK to send troops for personnel evacuation

In light of the deteriorating situation in the country, the United States government has decided to send in 3,000 troops for the evacuation of its personnel from the US Embassy in Kabul. Separately, Britain will be deploying 600 troops to support all British nationals who will be leaving Afghanistan. 

READ | Afghanistan crisis: Nearly 4 lakh people displaced by conflict in 2021 so far, says UN

Since the United States started the process of withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan in May, a quarter of Afghanistan's provincial capitals have been captured by Talibani terrorists. 

(Image: AP)

READ | Afghanistan conflict: Amid tensions with Taliban, India assures security to minorities
READ | India issues advisory for its citizens in Afghanistan, flags ongoing non-compliance
READ | US Embassy in Afghanistan urges citizens to exit war-torn country as Taliban expands
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND