Taliban Claim To Capture Afghanistan's Second-largest City, Kandahar

After capturing several provincial capitals, the Taliban has now reportedly captured Afghanistan's second-largest city, Kandahar.

The Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday that in a major blow to the Afghan government, the Taliban has captured Kandahar. Earlier, the Taliban claimed the capture of Herat, the third-largest city in the country.

Afghanistan's major cities fall

The seizure of Kandahar and Herat is a major development favouring the Taliban who has already taken over 12 out of 34 provincial capitals in the country.

Over the past few weeks, Talibani fighters have managed to seize several cities, including important buildings such as the governor's office, in those areas. The militant group has also freed several prisoners as they continue their offensive.

Due to the deteriorating condition in the country and out of fear of the Taliban's brutality, several citizens have fled their homes in search of safer places.

The US, the UK to send troops for personnel evacuation

In light of the deteriorating situation in the country, the United States government has decided to send in 3,000 troops for the evacuation of its personnel from the US Embassy in Kabul. Separately, Britain will be deploying 600 troops to support all British nationals who will be leaving Afghanistan.

Since the United States started the process of withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan in May, a quarter of Afghanistan's provincial capitals have been captured by Talibani terrorists.

(Image: AP)