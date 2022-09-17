Taliban Claims Exposed: 90% Of Afghani Parents In Poll, Vote In Favour Of Girls' Education

A day after the Taliban's critical remarks over women's education sparked debate in Afghanistan, an online media poll claimed that a major chunk of the population is in favour of reopening schools beyond sixth grade. The poll was conducted by local media outlet Tolo News, where it asked people to vote on whether the parents wanted to send their children to school or not. According to the poll conducted on social media sites including Facebook and Instagram, nearly 90% of people voted in favour of education for girls.

Notably, the local media conducted the poll after the Education Ministry, which comes under the control of the Taliban regime, claimed they are not opening schools beyond sixth grade as parents are not willing to send their daughters to schools. The Ministry pinned cultural reasons behind what it claimed was the "decision of the parents." However, the online poll suggests only 10% of parents who voted are willing to back the Taliban's claim.

More than 34,100 people cast their vote on Facebook and 89.7% supported the opening of girls' schools, while 10.3% were against it, according to poll data. Meanwhile, on Instagram, 9,820 users participated with 8,998 (92%) voting for girls' schooling, 452 (5%) not supporting, and 371 (3%) saying they had no opinion.

Notably, ever since the Taliban regime came into power last year, it barred women beyond sixth grade to attend school. Speaking to the local media outlet, Maryam Maarof Arwin, a women’s rights activist, opined that not a single Afghan citizen is against women's education and added that only a small number of parents are opposing it. According to Arwin, those who voted in negative could be convinced.

Taliban's bogus claims

After taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to allow education and jobs for women. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working.

They assured the world leaders that they will restore and retain the fundamental rights of the citizens, including the free movement of women and education for all. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the country has been witnessing a surge in terror activities, and the Taliban government has been accused of curtailing women's rights. Recently, it passed a contentious ruling wherein it ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public, resulting in condemnation from the international community.

Image: AP