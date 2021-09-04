Taliban Claims No Threat To Women's Rights; Wants US To Stay Out Of Afghanistan's Culture

Amid the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesperson on Friday said that there is no threat to women's rights in the country after the group took over the war-ravaged country last month. Speaking to Fox News, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said women are totally safe in Afghanistan; however, he does not support women getting education without a hijab - a head covering worn by Muslim women in public. He further stated that there is no need to change the culture as women can receive their education and work wearing hijab, reported Fox News. Speaking further, The Taliban spokesperson asked the United States to refrain from imposing its views on Afghanistan as that would be regarded as interfering with the country's "culture."

'US should not interfere in Afghanistan's culture'

On being asked about the Taliban's future relations with the US, Shaheen stated that both countries should work together constructively and positively. Terming US military withdrawal from Afghanistan as the closure of one chapter, he said that both countries should focus on the future course of action that will be in the best of interest for both, Fox News reported. "They (US military) had occupied our territory. We ended that with our continuous resistance. That chapter is closed now, and both nations should focus on their future hereafter," he told Fox News. Notably, the last American soldier- Major General Chris Donahue, boarded a US C-17 aircraft on August 30, marking the end of the 20-year-long US mission in Kabul.

Women continue to protest in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, women in Kabul have been protesting against the Taliban's oppression, demanding more rights and inclusion in the new government. The demonstration took place near Ariana Cinema in the capital city. The women are demanding that they should be given representation in the new regime. While the terrorist organisation has reiterated that it will form an inclusive government and support women's rights, their action speaks differently. According to TOLO News, the ongoing protest turned violent on Saturday after the Taliban stopped women protestors and hurled tear gas on them when they were on their way to the presidential palace.

Image Credit: AP