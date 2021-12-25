Taliban Claims Sacking Of 1,895 Affiliates Including Provincial Chiefs For Misbehaviour

Nearly 2,000 Taliban affiliates have been disassociated for misbehaviour, which also includes provincial leaders of several directorates, as the Taliban made the official announcement on December 24. As per the reports of Khaama Press, officials from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's (IEA) Purification commission announced that that they have disassociated 1,895 Taliban affiliates owing to their misbehaviour.

IEA spokesperson Inamullah Samangani issued a statement on the microblogging site Twitter stating that the provincial chiefs of various directorates are also amongst those whose memberships have been disassociated. He continued by saying that most of the cases associated with these people have been referred to courts, and a huge number of ill-mannered people were suspended by the IEA after the Purification commission was formed.

Purification Commission disassociates 1,895 Taliban affiliates

Samangani went on to say that the investigation by the purification commission led to the decision to separate the said officials from the rank and file. Purification commission, which is a newly formed administration of IEA, monitors Taliban affiliates who mistreat the common man and do not follow the stipulated norms, according to Khaama Press. Earlier, the Taliban's top leader, Mullah Hebtullah Akhundzada, directed Taliban officials to identify powerful people who misbehaved with the general public and detach them from their positions.

After announcing that they have disassociated the affiliates, the leader of the purification commission, Lutfullah Hakimi, has now asked people to help him identify individuals who misuse their power and ill-treat people in the name of the Taliban and give a bad name to the extremist group, according to Khaama Press. The decision to disassociate the affiliates comes as the Taliban continues their struggle to get official recognition from the international community, and mistreatment of civilians certainly gives a bad name to the Taliban.

Taliban has also decided to dissolve various Ministries and electoral agencies

On the other hand, the Taliban have also decided to dissolve various Ministries and electoral agencies, including the Ministry of Government for Peace Affairs, the Ministry of Government for Parliament Affairs, the Independent Election Commission, and the Independent Election Complaints Commission. After dissolving the Ministries, the Taliban have commanded all relevant administrations to clarify the fate of the personnel of ministries and commissions, payment of their salaries and the entities belonging to the bodies, according to Khaama Press.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP