Taliban Claims Security Issues Resolved In Afghanistan; Urges Hindus, Sikhs To Return Back

The Taliban claimed that the country's security crisis has been resolved and urged Afghanistan's minorities - Hindus and Sikhs to return back home,. This comes after a recent meeting between Dr Mullah Abdul Wasi, Director General of the Office of the Minister of State of the Taliban, and members of the Hindu and Sikh Council of Afghanistan. During the meeting on July 24, Wasi urged all Indian and Sikh compatriots, who left the nation owing to security issues, to return back to Afghanistan as "security has been restored in the country," the Office of Chief of Staff tweeted.

According to a Taliban release, Sikh officials commended the Taliban for preventing much damage during an attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul by the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). On June 18, the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul was besieged by the ISKP, where two people lost their lives including a Sikh. As per reports, nearly 30 people were inside the gurdwara compound for their morning prayers when the attack took place. Out of them, around 10-15 managed to escape but the gurdwara's guard, identified as Ahmad, was killed by the attackers.

Violence against religious minorities

Notably, Afghanistan has reported several instances of violence against religious minorities since the Taliban took over in August 2021. Earlier in October 2021, a group of terrorists broke into a Gurdwara in Kabul's Kart-e-Parwan District and tied up the guards. Meanwhile, the Taliban regime has vowed to renovate Gurdwara Karte Parwan which was damaged during a terrorist attack. The Gurdwara has become a frequent target in the country where Daesh and Taliban are in a constant battle to seize power and authority.

Law & order remains shaky in Afghanistan

It is pertinent to mention here that India has continuously provided humanitarian assistance, including life-saving medicines to Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover. Afghanistan's condition further deteriorated after the Taliban seized power from the democratic Ashraf Ghani-led government on August 15, 2021, resulting in the total collapse of the system. Since the Taliban's takeover, the law and order situation in Afghanistan has also remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people.

