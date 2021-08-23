On Monday, the Taliban claimed to have recaptured the Deh Saleh, Bano and Pul-Hesar districts of the Baghlan province from the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. Two days ago, ex-Afghanistan Defence Minister General Bismillah Mohammadi had asserted that the resistance forces had captured the aforesaid districts. Revealing that the terrorist outfit had reached Badakhshan, Takhar and Andarab, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid also revealed that the resistance forces had been trapped within Panjshir.

At the same time, he said that the Taliban wants to resolve the issue "peacefully". A day earlier, former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh tweeted, "Talibs have massed forces near the entrance of Panjshir a day after they got trapped in ambush zones of neighbouring Andarab valley and hardly went out in one piece. Meanwhile Salang highway is closed by the forces of the Resistance. There are terrains to be avoided. See you". However, the Taliban which has sent hundreds of its terrorists to capture Panjshir stated that the Salang highway has now been opened.

Taliban announces to clear #Baghlan districts Banu, Pol-e-Hesar and Deh Salah from Northern Alliances militia.

Taliban armed groups have reached Badakhshan, Takhar and Andarab near #Panjshir.

As per Taliban, The Salang highway is open. pic.twitter.com/dkuWqVp8z7 — Dark Knight 🇵🇸 (@KnightRises_) August 23, 2021

Resistance to the Taliban

Amrullah Saleh, Ahmad Massoud and other fighters are holed up in the Panjshir province which is yet to fall into the hands of the Taliban. While Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country after the Taliban stormed into Kabul, Saleh stayed put and vowed to resist the new regime. As per reports, more than 6000 fighters made up of local militia groups as well as the Army have arrived in the Panjshir valley. On August 18, Massoud wrote an Op-Ed in The Washington Post requesting the Western nations to supply arms and ammunition to strengthen the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan's fight against the terror outfit.