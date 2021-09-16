In an astonishing development, Taliban co-founder and Afghanistan's Deputy PM Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar featured in TIME Magazine's list of 100 most influential people of 2021. He was named in the 'Leaders' category alongside the likes of PM Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, former US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi. Writing the profile on Baradar for TIME Magazine, Pakistani journalist Ahmed Rashid has described him as a "charismatic military leader" and a "deeply pious figure".

Moreover, he contended that the Taliban co-founder was instrumental in shaping the terror outfit's diplomatic relations with neighbouring countries besides ensuring that there was no bloodshed in Kabul. Rashid also pointed out that Baradar was pipped to the Prime MInister's post by a "hardline" Taliban terrorist. The journalist projected him as the "moderate" face of the terror outfit and opined that his role will be crucial in obtaining Western support and financial aid.

Who is Mullah Baradar?

Believed to be born in the Yatimak village of Afghanistan in 1968, Mullah Baradar was part of the Mujahideen that fought against the Soviet regime in Afghanistan. He founded the Taliban in 1994 along with Mullah Mohammed Omar and functioned as the Deputy Defence Minister when the terror outfit ruled the war-torn country from 1996 to 2001. In a big blow to the Taliban's second-in-command, he was arrested in Karachi during a joint Pakistan-US operation in February 2010. He was released in October 2018 reportedly at the behest of the US to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan.

As the head of the Taliban's political office in Doha, Baradar signed the 'Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan' with the US on February 29, 2020. Also known as the Doha agreement, it focused on the complete withdrawal of foreign forces, the commitment of the Taliban to not allow any of its members or other terrorist groups to use the soil of Afghanistan against the US and its allies and the formation of a new government by an intra-Afghan dialogue. After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, he was expected to be the de-facto leader of the new government.

While Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, was appointed the new Prime Minister, Baradar was named as one of his deputies. The Taliban co-founder is reportedly unhappy with the huge representation of the Haqqani Network in the new Cabinet and its non-inclusive composition. Though some reports suggested that he was wounded or killed in an altercation with Refugees Minister Khalil ur-Rahman Haqqani, he refuted these rumours on Wednesday by appearing in an interview on state-owned broadcaster Radio Television Afghanistan. He still remains on the UN sanctions list.

(With ANI inputs)