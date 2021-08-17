Taliban 'committed To Protect Women's Rights' In Afghanistan, Vows 'safety' Of Diplomats

After taking over power in war-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday held its first press conference. The military group, which now goes by the name 'Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan', in the press conference glorified the 'independence' of the country after 20 years of struggle. The group congratulated the residents, not taking into consideration the mass exodus being witnessed all across since August 15, when it forced the government to surrender by breaching Afghanistan's capital-Kabul and forcing President Ashraf Ghani and other ministers to flee.

Taliban addresses first press conference after takeover

"Freedom is a legitimate right for every nation. Emancipating the country from occupation was our right, and we have just done that," the Taliban said in the press conference, adding, "We thank God for giving us freedom."

During the press conference, the military group affirmed that it does not want to see Afghanistan as a 'battlefield' anymore. "Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan will not have any kind of animosity. We want to live peacefully and do not want any tussle with inside or outside forces," the group said, pointing out that they hope to soon establish a government in the country. "We will focus on business, trade, and other economic activities," the group added.

'We assure complete security for embassies': Taliban

The Taliban, during the press conference, also assured complete security to the embassies present in the country. "We want to assure the foreign embassies, as well as the United Nations that our forces, are there 24*7 to ensure your security. We do not want any chaos in Kabul", said the Taliban. Referring to the recent incident reported from the airport in the capital city, the group added, "Some rioters wanted to take benefit of the situation, but we stopped them. There were, however, no casualties."

Having said that, the group underlined the country's right to rule with their 'culture and traditions'. "No one should be worried about our principles and norms, the military group added, highlighting that the country, just like other countries across the world will have its own 'rules'.

'Committed to protecting rights of women as per Sharia law'

Talking about rules, the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan affirmed that it is committed to protecting the rights of women in accordance with Sharia law. Retaliating to the presumptions of the world about the position of women under its rule, the group asserted, "Women will be working with us shoulder to shoulder. There would be no discrimination against them in the internal community. The group added," We are going to allow women to study and work and all rights within the framework of Islam."

'Media is important'

Drawing boundaries for media personnel, the Taliban said," We request media not to cover anything against Islam." Adding that otherwise, the media is free, it stated that Media is very important. "They can critique our work so we can improve and serve the nation better," it added.

The Taliban also took a few minutes to explain its view on the takeover. "Our plan was to stop outside Kabul for a smooth transition of power but unfortunately, the previous government was so incompetent that they could not ensure security for the people of the country and so we had to step in."