Taliban Condemns US Decision To Move Frozen Afghan Funds Into Swiss-based Trust

On Thursday, the Taliban criticised the Biden administration's choice to move the frozen Afghan funds into a Swiss trust and claimed that by doing so, the United States is going against international law. This came after the US government has announced the establishment of a Switzerland-based foundation on Wednesday in order to manage $3.5 billion in frozen Afghan funds and to help with the country's humanitarian problems.

According to Khaama Press report, the Taliban's announcement came at the time when the frozen funds are the group's final attempt to stabilise the economy of the nation.

Furthermore, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release, “Pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14064, President Biden set a policy of enabling $3.5 billion of Afghan central bank reserves to be used for the benefit of the people of Afghanistan while keeping them out of the hands of the Taliban.” It also added that the funds will also help to increase economic stability in Afghanistan.

US announced to create "Afghan Fund" to aid poverty-stricken Afghans

The release of also revealed that the United States announced the creation of the "Afghan Fund," a fund to help the people of Afghanistan, via the Departments of the Treasury and of State, in conjunction with international partners like the government of Switzerland and Afghan economic specialists.

The US is transferring $3.5 billion to the new "Afghan Fund," however, will not immediately send the money to an institution in Afghanistan since there is no reliable institution to ensure that the cash would benefit the Afghan people, according to CNN citing two senior US officials' statement.

According to a US State Department official, The Fund may be using assets to provide 'liquidity' to the Afghan banking sector, further maintain Afghanistan's compliance with "its debt service obligations, support exchange rate stability, transfer funds as appropriate to public Afghan financial institutions, or any other use for the benefit of the Afghan people that are approved by the Fund’s Board of Trustees”.

As per media reports, earlier this week, the United States "agreed" to unfreeze a portion of the war-torn country's frozen assets. According to TRT World, which cited people with knowledge of the situation, the assets, that were frozen by the US when the Taliban took control last year, are anticipated to be released through Switzerland's Bank of International Settlements (BIS). This follows the Taliban government's plea to the US government to unfreeze Afghanistan's frozen assets on several occasions.

It is worth mentioning that the $7 billion in foreign assets owned by the US and other international institutions by Afghanistan's central bank (DAB) were frozen when the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15, 2021.

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order earlier this year enabling the $7 billion in frozen assets from Afghanistan's central bank to be used to support aid efforts there and provide compensation for September 11 attack victims.

