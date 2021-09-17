Taliban Conducts Targeted Door-to-door Searches In Kabul, Continues Terror Rule; Watch

Showcasing its true colours, the Taliban has begun conducting door-to-door searches and engaging in targeted attacks in Kabul. A video accessed by Republic TV from Kabul shows the Taliban going door-to-door and terrorising Afghan citizens. The unlawful action comes after the group advocated that the ‘Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan' will be run peacefully.

In the video accessed by Republic TV, a group of Taliban militants can be seen forcibly entering houses and rounding up citizens on the streets. Terrorists are seen standing in a neighbourhood while making the citizens stand with their hands held high. Militants armed with guns and weapons are seen attacking the citizens as they continue to drag out more Afghan citizens out of their homes.

Reality of Taliban rule

Earlier in an attempt to rebrand itself, the Taliban had announced that it will have 'independence' in the country and promised that it won’t target anyone. However, it seems like the group has already begun to counter its own promises and terrorise civilians. The Taliban, which has already begun its rule in Kabul was also seen shooting in the air and terrorising the citizens in other videos that surfaced online.

Evidence of the Taliban’s terror rule in Kabul shows that the group has already backtracked from its promises. The Taliban, during their previous regime from 1996 to 2001, had imposed harsh restrictions for citizens, especially women. Back then, the group had forcefully made the Afghan citizens follow their rules and attacks on resisting individuals were reported.

Taliban bans female employees from entering ministry of women affairs

In yet another display of false promises being broken, the Taliban recently banned the entry of female employees in the Ministry of Women Affairs in Kabul. The group had earlier promised to respect women's rights. Reportedly, the women have now plan to protest near the ministry against the decision of the caretaker Taliban government.

Earlier, Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had assured people that the Taliban was committed to giving women their rights based on the principles of Islam. He had claimed that women would be allowed to work in the health sectors and other sectors and there would be no discrimination against them. The Taliban had promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, but it announced an all-male Cabinet on Tuesday, September 7.

Image: AP