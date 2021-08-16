Taliban Declare Afghanistan War 'over', Say 'our Victory Was Unexpectedly Swift'

After the Afghanistan government surrendered on Sunday, Taliban deputy leader Mullah Baradar said that the terror group’s victory was "unexpectedly swift". Baradar claimed that the victory, which saw all of the country’s major cities fall in a week and forced Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to resign, had no match in the world. On Sunday, Taliban terrorists entered Kabul and gained control over the capital city. Several government officials including Ghani fled the country within hours of the Taliban’s Kabul entry.

Taliban declare the war in Afghanistan “over”

The group’s deputy leader Mullah Baradar in a short video message said the real test would begin now as they gained power. Baradar said that the group in power will now look to meet the expectations of the people and serve them by resolving their problems. According to international reports, the Taliban took over the state television station in Kabul, through which the terrorist group urged the citizens to stay calm in the situation.

Speaking to Al-Jazeera, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office, Mohammad Naeem, declared the war in Afghanistan was “over”. “We are ready to have a dialogue with all Afghan figures and will guarantee them the necessary protection. We do not think that foreign forces will repeat their failed experience in Afghanistan once again,” Naeem said.

Following the takeover of the country’s capital, crowds flocked at the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan. Several countries also evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country. Later, the spokesperson for the Taliban said that the embassies, foreign diplomatic missions, institutions, and residences of foreign nationals of all countries were safe in Kabul and urged people in the city to remain calm. “The forces of the Islamic Emirate are tasked with maintaining security in Kabul and other cities in the country”, Naeem said in a tweet.

Afghan govt surrenders to Taliban, transfer of power underway

After a stunning 2-week capitulation, the Afghan government on Sunday surrendered to the Taliban, which will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Soon after Ghani fled the capital, Afghanistan former President Hamid Karzai along with Abdullah Abdullah and former Mujahideen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar formed a Coordination Council to manage a peaceful transfer of power. The development came after the militant group took over all border posts leading to Kabul, leaving only Kabul airport as the remaining exit from the war-torn nation. The Taliban then issued a statement saying that they have no plans to take the Afghan capital by force, following which the Afghan government agreed to a peaceful transfer of power, confirming that the government had surrendered.



(With ANI inputs)

