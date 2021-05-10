Taliban Declares 3-day Ceasefire For Eid Celebrations After Kabul School Blasts Kills 60

The Taliban on Monday announced that it was observing a 3-day ceasefire in the run-up to Eid celebrations. Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem took to Twitter to state that all Mujahideen had been instructed to halt all operations 'against the enemy' countrywide.

"In order that the Mujahideen again provide a peaceful and secure atmosphere to our compatriots during Eid-ul-Fitr so that they may celebrate this joyous occasion with. a greater peace of mind, all Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are instructed to halt all offensive operations against the enemy countrywide from the first till the third day of Eid," he stated.

However, the Taliban spokesperson added the Mujahideen should stand alert and be ready to defend in case the 'enemy' conducts any assaults or attacks. "The Mujahideen must not visit enemy areas nor permit the entrance of enemy personnel into Mujahideen controlled areas," Mohammad Naeem stated.

Taliban school blast kills 60 schoolgirls

Notably, Taliban's statement comes two days after three bomb explosions took place near Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School in Kabul claiming the lives of 63, and injuring over 150.

While no group has come forward to claim responsibility for the attack, the Taliban has released a statement denying involvement in the incident. "We condemn in strongest terms the killing of civilians in Dashti Barchi, Kabul, as a result of incessant explosions and call for a neutral and transparent investigation," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in a tweet.

Countering the Taliban's denial behind the attack, the Interior Ministry has held the group responsible. "The Taliban are behind this criminal and unforgivable act of terror, as they have done in similar attacks on Kabul university and university students in Logar province and other parts of the country, which caused civilian casualties. This attack was a suicide car bomb attack, carried out by Taliban, creating this huge crime," Minister Tariq Arian said, as per AP.

While the initial estimate was close to 30, the death toll continued to rise as a number of young girls aged between 11 and 15 years began succumbing to their injuries. The explosions had taken place outside the school entrance when the students were leaving for the day.