Taliban Declares 'victory' Over Afghanistan 'unprecedent And Swift'; Assures Safety To All

As the Taliban seized the most strategic states of Afghanistan within a week, Taliban deputy leader Mullah Baradar declared the militant group's "success" was "unexpectedly swift" and had no match in the world.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, the Talibani leader said that the Deobandi Islamist group would try to meet the "expectation" of Afghan people and appealed to the citizens to stay "calm". This comes after the extremist group captured the national capital, Kabul, with almost zero resistance from Afghan forces.

On Sunday, several government officials and legislators, including President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country, leaving the country's civilians at their fate. According to some reports, the Taliban also took over the state television station in Kabul and appealed to the citizens to not leave the country.

"Don't worry", Taliban assures the "safety" of Afghan civilians

Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office was quoted by Al-Jazeera as saying that the war in Afghanistan is now "over". "We are ready to have a dialogue with all Afghan figures and will guarantee them the necessary protection", Naeem told the channel. "We do not think that foreign forces will repeat their failed experience in Afghanistan once again," he added. However, irrespective of their announcement, several countries including the USA have evacuated diplomatic personnel from the war-torn country. A grim situation was witnessed at the Kabul airport, where a large number of people thronged in an attempt to leave the country.

Foreign diplomats are safe: Taliban

The Talibani spokesperson assured foreign countries that their diplomats were "safe" in Afghanistan and appealed to the citizens to remain "in complete confidence".

"We assure all embassies, diplomatic missions, institutions, and residences of foreign nationals in Kabul that there is no danger to them. Everyone in Kabul must be in complete confidence, and the forces of the Islamic Emirate are tasked with maintaining security in Kabul and other cities in the country", he wrote on Twitter. As of now, Talibani terrorists have taken control of the Afghan capital Kabul and the presidential palace in the city.

Kabul international airport: A ray of hope for civilians

In the latest development, Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country, fleeing the advancing Taliban and signalling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking the southcentral Asian country. The same was confirmed by Abdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan’s National Reconciliation Council through a video message. Now, for the civilians, the only way left to flee from the country is Kabul’s international airport.

Meanwhile, at the Kabul airport, a steady stream of people makes their way first to ticket sale counters set up on the parking lot outside the terminal. They push their luggage, load carts with carpets, television sets and mementoes, stuff clothes inside purses to make their weight limit as they slowly inch forward. The lucky ones, those who managed to get a ticket for a flight out to anywhere, then wait more than three hours to make it inside the terminal, bidding tearful goodbyes to loved ones they are leaving behind.

