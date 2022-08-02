Taliban Decries US Drone Strike Killing Al-Qaeda's Ayman Al-Zawahiri; Terms It 'violation'

Taliban on Monday issued a strong condemnation of the US drone strike in Afghanistan which killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri over the weekend. In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the attack took place on Sunday in Kabul and Afghanistan’s ruling extremists denounced the operation as a violation of “international principles” and the 2020 agreement on a US troop withdrawal after two decades.

Taliban decried the operation neutralising al-Zawahiri after US President Joe Biden hailed the strike for delivering “justice”. However, the extremists, who reconquered Afghanistan last year in August following US troop withdrawal from the country after over 20 years, said that actions such as the US drone strike in Kabul are Washington’s “repetition of failed experiences”.

Mujahid said, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this attack on any pretext and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement.”

“Such actions are a repetition of the failed experiences of the past 20 years and are against the interests of the United States of America, Afghanistan and the region. Repeating such actions will damage the available opportunities, added the Taliban’s spokesperson.

Biden hailed US drone strike killing al-Zawahiri

Earlier, United States President Joe Biden declared “justice has been delivered” after a successful American drone strike killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. In a speech from the White House on Monday, Biden said that he authorised the “precision strike” that neutralised al-Zawahiri, who was reportedly an early mentor of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the deadly 9/11 attacks that paralysed the US.

The al-Qaeda leader killed in Afghanistan in a US drone strike had served as the successor leader of al Qaeda since bin Laden’s death in Pakistan in 2011.

Hailing the operation in Kabul, Biden expressed hope that the killing of al-Zawahiri brings “one more measure of closure” to the families of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the country. Giving an insight into the successful secretive operation, US President said that the intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The operation was carried out on Sunday after Biden authorized the move last week.

He will never again, never again, allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone and we’re going to make sure that nothing else happens,” Biden said.

“This terrorist leader is no more,” he added.

On Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the emir of al-Qa’ida: Ayman al-Zawahiri.



