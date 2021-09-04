Taliban Defers Government Formation Again, Cites 'struggles Of Inclusivity'

The Taliban on Saturday deferred the announcement of the formation of its government in Afghanistan to next week. The terrorist group cited the struggles involved in forming an inclusive, broad-based government, acceptable to the international community, as the reason for the postponement of the announcement to next week. This is the second time that the Taliban have delayed the formation of the new government since the fall of Kabul on August 15.

"The announcement about the new government and Cabinet members will now be made next week," Zabiullah Mujahid said without giving further details.

'Bid to form broad-based govt causing delay': Taliban

Khalil Haqqani, a member of a committee constituted by the Taliban to negotiate talks with different groups over the formation of the government, said the Taliban's bid to form a broad-based government in Kabul, in fact, is causing the delay.

"The Taliban can form a government of their own but they are now focussing to have an administration in which all parties, groups, and sections of the society have proper representation," he said, acknowledging that "the Taliban alone will not be acceptable to the world."

"Former Afghan premier and head of Jamiat e Islami Afghanistan Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and brother of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who have announced their support to the Taliban, will be given representation in the Taliban government", he said, adding that they are also in the process of negotiating with other stakeholders to seek support for the government.

'International community hopes to see an inclusive government': US

The statement of the Taliban comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that America and the international community expect the Taliban in Afghanistan to form an inclusive government with representations from different communities.

"The expectation is to see inclusivity in government, but ultimately the expectation is to see a government that makes good on commitments that the Taliban have made, particularly in freedom of travel, not allowing Afghanistan to be used as a launching ground for terrorism directed at the US or any of the allies and partners, upholding the basic rights of the Afghan people, including women and minorities, and not engaging in reprisals," Blinken said.

Earlier, sources said that Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Chairman of the Taliban's Political Office in Doha, Qatar, is likely to be the head of the Taliban government in Kabul.

(With inputs from PTI)