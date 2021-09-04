Taliban Delegation Meets Pakistan Officials In Doha, Discuss Bilateral Relations

A Taliban delegation led by top leader Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai held a meeting with officials of the Pakistan Embassy in Qatar on Friday. According to Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen, the two sides discussed the current Afghan situation, humanitarian assistance, and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Discussions on facilitating people's movement at Torkhan and Spinboldak amid the refugee crisis were also held between Taliban and Pakistan Embassy in Doha.

"Sher M. Abbas Stanikzai, Deputy Director of the Political Office and his delegation met Pakistan Ambassador to Qatar and his delegation. Both sides discussed the current Afghan situation, humanitarian assistance, bilateral relations based on mutual interest and respect, reconstruction of Afghanistan and issues related to facilitating people's movement at Torkhan and Spinboldak," Suhail Shaheen said.

Pakistan closes Chaman border

This comes after Pakistan on September 2, temporarily closed its south-western Chaman border with Afghanistan citing security concerns. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that Imran Khan-led Pakistan government wants peace and stability in Afghanistan and due to "some concerns" the border at Chaman has been closed as of now, reported ANI quoting The Express Tribune.

"We want peace and stability in Afghanistan. We have put up a fence on the border," the Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said, as quoted by The Express Tribune. Rashid added that "due to some concerns" the border at Chaman was being closed temporarily. "However, we will not allow chaos to spread. There are no Americans left in Pakistan. Those who came have left", he said.

Over the last month, several reports have exposed Pakistan's involvement in the Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan. Earlier today, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla revealed that both India and the US were watching the situation very closely and that Pakistan's role in the Taliban takeover could not be overlooked.

HV Shringla stated, "Obviously, like us, they're (US) also watching carefully and we have to watch Pakistan's actions with a fine-tooth comb. Pakistan is a neighbour of Afghanistan, they have supported & nurtured the Taliban. There are various elements that are Pakistan supported-- so its role has to be seen in that context."