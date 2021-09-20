Taliban Delegation Meets WHO Head With Baradar, Discusses Health Assistance In Afghanistan

In the latest development, the director of the World Health Organization (WHO) along with a delegation including the head of UNAMA met with Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the head of Afghanistan's caretaker cabinet. The meeting, which was also attended by Deputy Cabinet Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Mullah Amir Khan Mottaqi, and other Taliban officials at the citadel, as per Afghan media reports.

Mullah Baradar and other Taliban officials meet WHO head

The meeting focused on the health and assistance required in Afghanistan and it comes after the United Nations officials' warning against the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the war-stricken country. The UN estimated that 90% of health infrastructure and medical facilities in the country would shut down following the takeover by the Taliban on August 15. The warning was raised as international organisations cut down funding to the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan and its health structure operated by the Taliban.

The novel COVID pandemic in the self-imposed government has also impacted the nation. The country's Ministry of Health and the WHO claimed that over 7,100 COVID-related deaths had taken place since the outbreak of the virus in 2020. Afghanistan ranks among the countries with the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the world. According to Afghanistan's acting Health Minister Dr Wahid Majrooh, the war-raged country needs to import COVID-related medical supplies, including PCR tests and other life-saving equipment.

Many UN agencies have been flagging humanitarian crises in the nation. Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he received a letter from the Taliban, in which the insurgents committed to protecting UN personnel working in Afghanistan and further addressed issues related to women’s rights. While speaking to Sputnik, the UN chief added that the discussions were "constructive and positive."

(Image: Twitter / Kabulnews)