Taliban Delegation To Hold Talks In Norway On Human Rights & Aid Situation In Afghanistan

As a first official visit to the West, a Taliban delegation will arrive in Norway to discuss humanitarian situation and civil rights in the war-torn country. The top Taliban leaders will meet Norwegian officials and representatives of the international community to mull over immediate action against the "full-blown humanitarian disaster" Afghanistan is facing. As per reports, the delegation has been invited to Norway's capital Oslo from January 23 to 25.

"We are extremely concerned about the grave situation in Afghanistan, where millions of people are facing a full-blown humanitarian disaster. In order to be able to help the civilian population in Afghanistan, it is essential that both the international community and Afghans from various parts of the society engage in dialogue with the Taliban," Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement, as quoted by ANI.

The foreign minister stressed that the West is clear about its expectations from the Taliban, particularly regarding girls' education, human rights and participation of women in society. However, she clarified that the visit was "not a legitimation of recognition of the Taliban." She added, "But we must talk to de facto authorities in the country. We cannot allow the political situation to lead to an even worse humanitarian disaster."

Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will lead the delegation to Oslo. The trip is said to be the first in Europe since the regime re-captured Kabul on August 15 after 20 years. Notably, representatives from the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom might be present in the meetings. In addition, France, Italy, and the European Union are also expected to take part, Norwegian national media reported, although it was not confirmed by the Foreign Ministry of Norway.

Taliban urges Norway to initiative in recognising its Afghan government

This week, the Taliban have requested Norway to take the initiative in recognising the nation’s interim government. During a meeting with the Norwegian ambassador to Kabul, Andreas Linedman, the Taliban government's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Maulaee Kabir expressed optimism that Norway would acknowledge and recognise the interim regime in Afghanistan, according to The Khaama Press.

Taliban takeover and aftermath

Even after 5 months of ruling Afghanistan, the Taliban have failed to implement the promises of a liberal society and a moderate regime compared to its previous rule from 1996-2001. In addition, on being unable to meet the preconditions for international recognition, the interim cabinet also lost access to at least $9.4 billion worth of financial assets and monetary assistance for humanitarian development. Currently, some 24 million people are experiencing acute food insecurity due to job loss stemming from the collapsing economy. Moreover, lack of adequate health care has also pushed vulnerable Afghans to suffer from morbid diseases like the pandemic. According to UN estimates, without immediate assistance, 97% of the Afghan population could face poverty by the end of 2022.

