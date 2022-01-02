Taliban Denies Claims Of Releasing Of ISIS-K Affiliate Who Was Behind Kabul Twin Blasts

In a key development in the suicide attack that rocked Kabul, the Taliban on Sunday refuted the claims of the United States over releasing the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) affiliate who was behind the incident that killed over 200 people, including US citizens. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the spokesperson of the terrorist group Bilal Karimi called the claims 'baseless'.

“The affiliates of ISIS-K were released before Taliban gain full control of prisons. We have eliminated or arrested back then those who were affiliated the terror group.” Bilal said in one of the Tweets.

Earlier in the day, there were reports that suggested that the US had identified the suicide bomber as Abdul Rahman Al-Logari. As per the media outlet, Al-Logari was one of several thousand militants freed from at least two high-security prisons after the Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15.

Twin blasts in Kabul

On August 26, 2021, twin blasts rocked Kabul. The first blast took place at the Abbey Gate, which was then being used by US citizens vetted for evacuation flights, and moments after, at the Baron Hotel, which is reserved for the military of the western army, and does not allow civilians, a second blast took place.

As per Afghan officials, as many as 200 people were killed and at least 200 were wounded in the blast, the responsibility of which was taken by ISIS-K. It is pertinent to mention here that ISIS majorly recruits from Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which are all sheltered by Pakistan. However, Pakistan has time and again tried to wash its hands off culpability for the terrorist groups while allowing them to operate freely from its soil.

After the attack, which also led to the killing of 13 US marines, President Joe Biden said that the attacks would not force the US out of Afghanistan sooner than planned (August 30), and warned of consequences for those responsible. He said, "We will not forgive. We'll not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay."

Thereafter, in less than 48 hours, the US had carried out a drone strike against ISIS-K in Afghanistan's Nangarhar. The country had claimed to have eliminated the ISIS-K 'mastermind' who was involved in planning the attacks against the US in Kabul. However, it later turned out to be false.

(Image: Republic/Twitter)