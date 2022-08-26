Taliban Deny Recovery Of Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman Al-Zawahri's Body; Say Investigation On

Almost a month after Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri killed by a US drone strike in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Thursday refused to recover his body that could establish the Biden administration's claim. However, it added the group was still conducting an investigation. Speaking to Khaama Press, the senior spokesman for the Taliban government, Zabihullah Mujahid, refuted the reports of the recovery of Zawahri's body by the Taliban government and added they were investigating all angles.

It is to mention that Al-Qaeda's al-Zawahiri was killed on July 31 in a drone strike carried out by the US on a residential house in the Sherpoor area of Kabul city.

Biden calls killing of al-Zawahiri a 'long-sought justice'

In a televised video address, POTUS Joe Biden also confirmed the killing of the top terrorist in Kabul. According to Biden, justice was delivered to the victims as he was also involved in the September 11 (9/11) attack where nearly 3,000 people were killed in a series of four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks. "At my direction, the United States successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the emir of al-Qa’ida: Ayman al-Zawahiri. Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more," Biden had said in a video address earlier this month.

The US leader even paid tribute to the American intelligence community, noting that “thanks to their extraordinary persistence and skill” the operation was a success.

Taliban dubs Zawahiri's killing a 'violation' of international norms

Soon after Biden's statement, Taliban government spokesperson Mujahid confirmed the attack was carried out on July 31 and added that the nature of the incident found that "the strike was carried out by an American drone." Later, in a statement, he condemned the US action on Afghanistan soil and dubbed it a "clear violation" of international principles and the Doha Agreement. On the other hand, Biden contested that he had promised the Americans that Afghan soil would not be used as a place to target Americans even though he pulled US troops from Afghanistan. "I made a promise to the American people that we would continue to conduct effective counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan and beyond. We've done just that," Biden had said during his televised address.

