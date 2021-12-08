Taliban Deploys Their Men On Checkpoints In Major Cities Of Afghanistan

The Taliban group in Afghanistan that had once battled against the Ashraf Ghani government, is now ruling the country since mid-August this year. Since they ousted the democratically elected government, the group has been engaging their people in the security of the desperate Afghans who has set a final goal to flee from the country. According to a report by AP, the insurgent group had placed their people in the armed forces. The report said the Taliban has placed their men on several checkpoints on the streets and carried out security patrols in and around Afghan cities and towns.

21-year-old university student Ahmad Wali told the news agency that his boss has said to guard the village of Kamar Kalagh, situated in the north of Herat. According to him, before he enrolled in the university this year, he used to study in a religious madrasa where he came to know about the corruption racket run by the former Afghan Prime Minister Ashraf Ghani. He was also told that the American soldiers were harming the country. "Since then, I have decided to join the Taliban and serve for the country," Wali told AP.

"I am very busy with the new responsibilities of providing security in the area," added Wali.

Economic activities nosedived since the Taliban takeover

According to him, Afghanistan will have a bright future under the Taliban regime and added, he is 99% sure that the "best days" will come for all people in Afghanistan very soon. Irrespective of the claims of the 21-year-old student who has recently joined the Taliban, the law and order situation of Afghanistan deteriorated and the economic activities nosedived since they ousted the democratic government and took power in mid-August. After taking over, the extremist organisation exaggerated that it completely changed as compared to the earlier regime. The group promised to allow women education and jobs. Despite fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working. Since their dramatic took over, women across the country protested against the closure of schools and colleges. Despite that, the "terrorist" group has not taken any concrete steps to restore their fundamental rights.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP