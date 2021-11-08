Taliban Deputy PM Hanafi Discusses Afghanistan Situation With UNWFP Chief David Beasley

In a key development, Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Deputy Prime Minister of Taliban's interim government, held talks with David Beasley, head of the United Nations World Food Programme(WFP) in Kabul. During the meeting, Hanafi and Beasley discussed the Afghanistan situation, Sputnik reported citing Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. David Beasley highlighted that 23 million people in Afghanistan are marching towards starvation.

Abdul Salam Hanafi meets David Beasley

UN WFP Chief David Beasley has stated that out of more than 37 million people, 23 million have been living in a dire state. He underscored that the UN is making efforts to create mechanisms to help in preventing 'humanitarian catastrophe', ANI reported. During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister of Taliban's interim government, Abdul Salam Hanafi, asserted that the country is ready to work with UN agencies to help those in need of humanitarian aid.

During the meet, Hanafi stated that "Afghanistan was ready to cooperate with a number of UN agencies, whose assistance was needed in the areas of humanitarian aid, reconstruction and education." Last week, World Food Program has started distributing cash amount to poor families in Afghanistan, ANI reported citing Sputnik. The organisation gives money to low-income families in order to help the people amid the ongoing economic crisis. Furthermore, over 4000 families will be eligible for WFP payments in the next four months.

Ever since the Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan, the economic situation has been deteriorating in the country. The UN agencies have raised concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and have warned that the humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged nation is worsening. The UN agencies have been working to deliver aid and medical supplies to Afghanistan.

Shipment of around 7 MT of life-saving medicines lands in Kabul

On Thursday, 4 November, the World Health Organisation (WHO) delivered around seven metric tonnes of life-saving medicines and supplies in Afghanistan. A plane carrying around seven metric tonnes of life-saving medicines and supplies arrived in Kabul, the WHO said in the news release. The World Health Organisation in the news release informed that it is the fourth flight which is carrying WHO supplies to Afghanistan from Doha since August 30, 2021. The four flights from Qatar to Afghanistan have delivered a total of 60 metric tonnes of supplies from the WHO.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP