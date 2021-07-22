Taliban Destroys Statues From Afghanistan's Cultural Past Declaring Them 'un-Islamic'

Taliban, which has vowed to make Afghanistan the world's most pure Islamic- nation, on Wednesday, July 21, destroyed the horse statues In the Badakhshan area. The statues were built to entertain the children, were destroyed on the grounds that they were 'un-islamic'. Taliban's offensive acts against the Aghanistan civilians continue as many Afghan national forces and foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

Statues were destroyed to eliminate the country's heritage

The pictures of smashed horse statues were released by Dr Qasim Wafayezada, an author based in Afghanistan who expressed his grief on how the course of time could not change the Taliban. He uploaded the pictures on the vandalised statues meant for the children in the 'Kishm of Badakhshan' on his Twitter handle.

These horse statues were build to entertain the children in Kishm of Badakhshan. Taliban destroyed the statues as un-Islamic! The course of time has not changed them. pic.twitter.com/86DtpL52TT — Dr. Qasim Wafayezada (@MQasimWafayezad) July 21, 2021

Taliban officials, who had earlier assured the UN delegation that the cultural sanctity of Afghanistan will be preserved, resorted to extreme measures shortly after their statement. Taliban, with its escalated wars with the nation over decades now, holds more than 90 per cent of Afghanistan but is only recognized as the Government by three countries, namely - Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

End the war and establish peace: Afghanistan Prez Ashraf Ghani

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, in a statement at Special Operations Command Center in Kabul mentioned, the Taliban wants to 'become a haven for insurgents' with its deep-rooted ties with Al-Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. He further added that it's time to prove that the country will not surrender based on the plans and opinions of others. According to a news report, Ghani has pledged to provide any kind of support for Afghan special operation forces. The leader also promised to address the needs of the families of the security personnel who lost their lives in the deadly war.

Afghanistan has recently sent a high-ranking delegation to Doha for peace negotiations with the Taliban. Reacting to this, Ashraf said the motive of sending the delegation was to show that Afghanistan has the will for peace and they were ready to sacrifice for it. He added that the Taliban has clearly conveyed that they don't want any peace and that the country should strive in its resolve further.

Post the American military drawdown, the country's security forces are more susceptible to fall to the terror group within months as the Taliban have already taken control of several districts across Afghanistan, according to the US intelligence assessments. Afghan officials have further accused Pakistan of harbouring Taliban terrorists and providing safety to them.

(IMAGE- @MQasimWafayezad/Twitter)