Taliban Detain Women Rights Activists In Afghanistan Without Reason, Face Severe Criticism

In Afghanistan, the Taliban have detained Zarifa Yaqoubi and other human rights activists without any reason. As per a report from Khaama press, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan is demanding answers from the Taliban regime. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan is apparently seeking details about the detained activists as it is not clear where they are and if they are safe or not.

UNAMA is also seeking access to the detained activists in Afghanistan although it is unclear if Taliban will grant access. UNAMA has stated that the Taliban must allow these detained activists contact with their family members. However, the UNAMA has very little leverage on the Taliban and the Taliban does not have a record of listening to UNAMA or any other foreign agency for that matter. According to the Khaama Press, another human rights activist named Farhat Popalzai was detained by the Taliban on November 8 and no one knows where she is.

Taliban's roots

The report goes on to state that Taliban's actions is leading to criticism from social media users across the world although it is unclear why the Taliban will care about opinon of social media users, considering the fact that it is a terrorist organisation. The Taliban have its roots in the Mujahideen, which was funded by the US during the Cold War. The US funded the Afghan Mujahideen to undermine the Soviet invasion of Afganistan, and many well known terrorists, like Osama Bin Lade, were working for the Mujahideen. Later, after the Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan, the region became a safe hub for terrorists. The Taliban famously gave shelter to Osama Bin Laden after Al Qaeda carried out the 9/11 attacks. US invasion of Afghanistan began after the 9/11 attacks, under George Bush, and continued until Joe Biden withdrew US troops from the country last year.

Within hours of US withdrawal, the government in Kabul fell and the Taliban regime gained control of the nation. The Taliban subsribe to Deobandi school of Islam, which originated in India. it is a Salafist school of Islam which insists on following the scriptures without insertion of any new theological idea into it. Deobandi Islam follow the Hanafi school of Islamic jurisprudence and according to the Hanafi school, not only are men and women different, but men and women are not equal. Taliban's decision to detain women who are protesting against the regime, is downstream of Talibab's worldview.