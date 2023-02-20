Taliban Detains Internet Personality And Ex-security Force Member Who Worked For Old Govt

Continuing its crackdown on dissidents, the Taliban detained an ex-member of Afghanistan's security forces and an internet personality for allegedly spreading anti-Taliban propaganda, ANI reported citing local news outlet Reporterly. Abdul Rahim, an erstwhile security forces member, was detained on Thursday from District 3 of the Afghan capital of Kabul. He originally belongs to the Dare Abdullah Khel region of Panjshir province.

Local sources have also said that members of the Taliban detained Imran Ahmadzai, an internet personality. Ahmadzai was detained on February 12 for allegedly propagating messages against the regime. The influencer boasts a following of 23,327 on Facebook. His most recent post on the platform is dated February 8, when he shared a clip of people running on the streets of Kabul. "Go towards Turkey," read the caption.

The post refers to the reports that spread in Afghanistan that the Taliban were forcibly transferring citizens to Turkey. In light of the speculations, hundreds of Afghans rushed to the Kabul airport on February 8 and engaged in a violent clash with the Taliban, which used aerial gunshots to disperse the crowd.

On February 16, Abdul Haq Hemad, the director of media oversight at the Taliban's ministry of information and culture said that the regime was conducting arrests of several people who allegedly spread the rumours about sending Afghans to Turkey. Although details about those arrested remain unclear, it is possible that Ahmadzai was taken under arrest on the charges of spreading misinformation.

Taliban rebuts reports of banning sale of contraceptives

Meanwhile, the Taliban recently laid another speculation to rest by asserting that reports of it prohibiting the sale of contraceptives for women are "fake news." In a conversation with Russian news outlet Sputnik, the Taliban's spokesman for the health ministry said that the reports are "unauthentic."

Claiming that it is "is all hearsay and allegations," Sharafat Zaman Amar acknowledged that "in some cases, contraceptives are part of the treatment and are prescribed by the doctor as necessary after examining the patient's condition." Nonetheless, the Taliban's ban on women seeking varsity education remains in full force in Afghanistan, with the regime targetting people from all walks of life who dare to be vocal about the oppression.