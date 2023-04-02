Taliban Detains Three British Men In Afghanistan, Says UK Non-profit

The Taliban in Afghanistan has detained three Britons, according to the non-profit Presidium Network. The UK non-profit which provides support to communities dealing with the crisis has shared that they have been working with the families of two of the detained men “in support of finding a resolution and release for the detainees.” The news about the efforts by the non-profit organisation has been mentioned in an interview with the UK-based Daily Mail. Taking to Twitter, Presidium Network wrote, " Presidium Network has been working closely with 2 of the families concerning their detention by the GDI and in support of finding a resolution and release for the detainees."

In order to save the Britishers detained by the Taliban since January, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office has been working to contact the detained British nationals and also support their families, read the statement. Out of three, two of the detainees are, Charity medic Kevin Cornwell and a British national who has managed a hotel for aid workers in the capital Kabul, reported Daily Mail. Whereas, the third detained Briton is a "notorious danger tourist- Miles Routledge". The 23 years old is known for boasting to his thousands of followers online that he travels 'to the most dangerous places on Earth for fun'.

Scott Richards, the co-founder of the Presidium Network, has also shared his concerns regarding the incident. Richards has claimed that the detention of the three men is “ultimately the extension of a misunderstanding,” reported CNN. The non-profit organisation has been talking and addressing the concerns about the detainees in Afghanistan with multiple news channels. In an interview with Sky News, Richards said the organisation has spoken with multiple witnesses to the events and believes that the General Directorate of Intelligence, the national intelligence, security, and spy agency under the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, “reacted to a tip regarding weapons stored in the premises.” Further, he added, "That weapon was licensed. And we believe that during the course of the search, the license may have been separated from the weapon.”