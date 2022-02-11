Taliban Detains Two Foreign Journalists On UN Assignment In Kabul, Reveals UNHCR

Continuing its attacks upon the press, the Taliban have detained two international journalists working for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and a number of UNHCR Afghan personnel in the country's capital, according to the organisation on February 11. The news from Kabul comes as President Joe Biden signed an executive order allowing US financial institutions to enable access to $3.5 billion in assets for Afghan relief.

"Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others. We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation," the refugee organisation tweeted.

The Geneva-based group declined to disclose any further information. Moreover, the Taliban has not responded to requests for information about the detainees. Andrew North, a former British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) journalist who spent time in Afghanistan, is among those detained. On Twitter, his wife, Natalia Antelava, pleaded for his release.

She wrote, "Thank you everyone for your messages. Andrew was in Kabul working for the UNHCR & trying to help the people of Afghanistan. We are extremely concerned for his safety & call on anyone with influence to help secure his release."

The Afghan Crisis

In mid-August, the Taliban marched across Afghanistan, taking Kabul and much of the country as US and NATO soldiers were in the last, chaotic weeks of their 20-year intervention. The international community has been hesitant to recognise the Taliban's new government, fearful that the rebel group will impose the same brutal rule as they did when they were in power in the 1990s.

Following the takeover, foreign funding was ceased, billions of dollars in Afghan assets overseas were frozen, principally in the United States, and financial aid to the government was mostly curtailed, further depressing the Afghan economy.

Image: AP