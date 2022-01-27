Taliban Discusses Unfreezing Assets In Norway, Talks With Diplomats 'serious & Effective'

Taliban on Tuesday held a discussion about the frozen Afghan assets, sanctions, and humanitarian assistance with US Treasury officials in Norway, as the group and Western diplomats met in Oslo on Jan 25, according to a report carried by Sputnik. "Serious and effective talks were also held with senior US Treasury officials on frozen assets, economic sanctions, humanitarian aid," Taliban's Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying in a statement accessed by the Russia affiliated news agency on Jan. 25. The hardline Islamist faction pushed the international community to unfreeze Afghan assets abroad in midst of the looming humanitarian devastation riled within the territory worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The talks [on frozen Afgha assets] also included expediting economic activities to ease restrictions on banking transactions and the free flow of money," Taliban said in an official statement, Tuesday.

FM @AHuitfeldt: I thank the brave women activists, human rights defenders & other Afghans who took part in the meetings with the Taliban in Oslo. It is important that they sat face to face with the Taliban for the first time since the Taliban took power https://t.co/NpFI2RRLQv — Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) January 26, 2022

Norwegian Foreign Ministry informed that the delegation led by the foreign minister of the interim Taliban government Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Norway for a three-day meeting to deliberate on the provision of humanitarian assistance and supply aid to the war-ravaged Afghanistan. They met with envoys from the US, France, UK, Germany, the EU, and Norway. This would be the first-ever dialogue held between the Taliban and the West since their political takeover after the ouster of the former Ashraf Ghani government last year in August.

Joint statement after meeting in Oslo - https://t.co/ARfbSs4Rah https://t.co/pcN4rxiaLy — Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) January 25, 2022

Anas Haqqani, a member of Taliban negotiation team in Oslo has been charged with war crimes. PM of 🇳🇴 who himself was at the Kabul Serena Hotel during Jan. 2008 attack by the Haqqani group said that he didn’t know that Anas was part of Taliban delegation at the Oslo meeting! pic.twitter.com/ixmnwzhKFN — Khaled Zekriya (@KhaledZekriya) January 24, 2022

Oslo talks 'achievement in itself' for the Taliban

At the meeting in Oslo, issues pertaining to the "political, educational and economic” matters within Kabul were also brought up. The foreign minister of the interim Taliban government stated that due to the key meet, Kabul “was able to present its policies, achievements, and plans for the future in direct response to the concerns of the world and resolve many misunderstandings”, according to Sputnik. Reporters in Oslo were informed that the meeting is "an achievement in itself" for the Taliban.

"Norway providing us this opportunity is an achievement in itself because we shared the stage with the world," a Taliban official reportedly stated. "From these meetings, we are sure of getting support for Afghanistan's humanitarian, health and education sectors,” he added, also categorically stressing that talks with the group were also a step towards legitimizing the Taliban government.

Taliban has nearly $10 billion in frozen Afghan assets, which it says is urgently needed by the country to tackle its dire humanitarian crisis and poverty. "We are requesting them to unfreeze Afghan assets and not punish ordinary Afghans because of the political discourse," Taliban representative Shafiullah Azam said. He added, "Because of the starvation, because of the deadly winter, I think it's time for the international community to support Afghans, not punish them because of their political disputes."

Protests by the Afghan citizens erupted in Oslo ahead of the Taliban's visit to the Norwegian capital demanding scrapping the meeting of the world diplomats with the Taliban. Demonstrators rebuked the Taliban for human rights abuses as they derided the Norwegian authorities and representatives from the international community for holding talks on aid supply.