Taliban Dismiss UNSC Report That Terrorist Groups 'enjoy Greater Freedom' In Afghanistan

The Taliban have dismissed a report by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Monitoring Team, which claimed that foreign militant groups have more freedom in Afghanistan after the militant group took over the war-torn nation. “There are no recent signs that the Taliban have taken steps to limit the activities of foreign terrorist fighters in the country. On the contrary, terrorist groups enjoy greater freedom there than at any time in recent history," the UNSC report stated as per Tolo News. However, no substantial fresh movements of foreign terrorist troops to Afghanistan have been recorded by the Member States, it said.

The UNSC report further questioned the Taliban administration's pledge to avoid foreign terrorist threats from gaining a foothold in the war-torn nation under the Doha Agreement. It is to mention that the UN earlier reported that slain al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden's son, Abdallah bin Laden had visited Afghanistan last year in October for discussions with the Taliban.

Taliban strongly reject UNSC Monitoring Team report

The Taliban, in response to the report, stated that it lacked evidence. In a statement, the Taliban's Foreign Ministry said that they “strongly reject the recent report by the UNSC Monitoring Team asserting an increase of foreign groups in Afghanistan" as it lacks proof and documents, as well as it is "not in the interest of Afghanistan, the region or the world," Tolo News reported.

Taliban even claimed that they have carried out their promises under the Doha Agreement, according to the statement, and do not permit anybody to threaten any nation from Afghanistan's soil. The Taliban said they will contribute to the security of Afghanistan, the region, and the globe. Meanwhile, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesperson for the foreign ministry, claimed the United Nations Security Council Monitoring Team’s reports alleging that foreign groups' presence and activity have expanded in Afghanistan are “untrue”, Tolo News reported.

Moreover, as per the report, Amin Muhammad ul-Haq Saam Khan, who oversaw Osama Bin Laden's security, came back to Afghanistan in late August last year. In response to this assertion, the Taliban’s Deputy Spokesperson Bilal Karimi said, “no visit and no meeting between anyone happened."

The report warns that Afghanistan has the possibility to become a safe place for al-Qaeda and a variety of 'terror groups' with linkages to Central Asia and beyond. Earlier, the Taliban was also accused of meddling in recent upheaval in Kazakhstan, but the militant group has denied the accusations as "false", as per media reports.

