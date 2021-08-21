Taliban Executes Regional Afghanistan Police Chief Despite Promising No Retaliation

Despite their vow to not retaliate against opponents, the Taliban have executed a regional police chief, who fought against the former. Disturbing footage has emerged in which the Afghan police chief is being executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the militants, according to reports. Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa had posted the gruesome video which appeared to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, head of the police in Badghis province near Herat.

In the video, Achakzai is seen blindfolded and kneeling before several bullets ring out and his lifeless body flops onto the ground. “This is their public amnesty,” Nawa wrote, referring to the Taliban’s declaration this week amid the insurgents’ attempts to present a moderate face after sweeping to power. As per reports, the police chief was arrested by the Taliban during their blitz across the nation on the way to the capital of Kabul, where they toppled the government on Sunday.

The NY Post reported that the Taliban had been on the lookout for Achakzai after he fought the militants alongside the Afghan government. Achakzai, in his early 60s, was a well-known fighter in the long-lasting conflict between the Taliban and the forces of the Afghan civil government. His execution comes after the insurgent group had promised that they would not avenge former enemies.

Taliban conducts door-to-door searches

Meanwhile, an exclusive CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV from Kabul showed how the Taliban has begun conducting door-to-door searches and engaging in targetted killings. Several similar visuals of the terror group scattered around the city have set off a worldwide concern for distressed Afghans. The militant group continues to evoke terror among the citizens of Afghanistan while many attempt to flee the war-ravaged country.

Chaos and disorder amongst the civilian ensued as the terror group run free in a war-ridden country reinforcing their terror. Troubled visuals of anguished Afghans crowding at the Kabul airport showed several risking their lives to flee from the landlocked country. Several cases of death have been reported from the Kabul Airport.

In another shocking visual that emerged from the war-torn country showed the militant group painting the city and images of women on salon shops black. They can also be seen tearing down posters. Bringing back their misogynistic decades-old rule, the Taliban has barred women from leaving their houses without being accompanied by a male relative. Women leaving their houses and entering schools are subject to punishment while many schools have been destroyed.

