Taliban Expands Caretaker Cabinet Amid Growing Calls For 'inclusive Govt'; Women Left Out

Amid the growing demand for the formation of an "inclusive" government, the Taliban announced a list of more ministers in the caretaker Afghanistan Cabinet. Addressing a press briefing in Kabul on Tuesday, Afghanistan Deputy Information Minister Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that the new appointees are professionals and will help improve the functioning of the government. While women did not find a place on the list, the Taliban spokesman hinted at the possibility of including them at a later stage. According to him, the Cabinet expansion had paved the way for the inclusion of ethnic minorities such as Hazaras.

Here is a list of new ministers:

Haji Nooruddin Azizi (a businessman from Panjshir province)- Acting Minister of Commerce

Haji Mohammad Bashir (a businessman from Baghlan province)- Deputy Minister of Commerce

Haji Mohammad Azim Sultanzada (a businessman from Sar-e-Pul province)- Second Deputy Minister of Commerce

Dr Qalandar Ibad- Acting Minister of Health

Dr Abdul Bari Omar- Deputy Minister of Health

Dr Mohammad Hassan Ghiasi- Second Deputy Minister of Health

Haji Gul Mohammad- Deputy Minister of Borders

Gul Zarin Kochi- Second Deputy Minister of Borders

Mullah Mohammad Ibrahim- Deputy Minister of Interior Security.

Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir- Deputy Minister of Defense

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Omar- Deputy Minister of Power and Energy

Commander Arsala Kharoti- Deputy Minister of Refugees

Dr Lutfullah Khairkhwa- Deputy Minister of Higher Education

Haji Ghulam Ghaus- Deputy Minister of Disaster Management

Other appointments announced by the Taliban:

Nazar Mohammad Muttamin- Acting head of the National Olympic Committee

Dr Mohammad Faqir- Acting Head of Central Statistics Office

Engineer Najibullah- Head of Atomic Energy

Taliban forms government

On August 31, the Taliban gained control of the Kabul airport after the last batch of US troops left Afghanistan. Though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet which neither has women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes. While Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister, he has two deputies in Mullah Baradar and Mawlavi Hanafi. Another terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani is the Interior Minister whereas Taliban founder Mullah Omar's son Mullah Yaqoob has been named as the Defence Minister.

As per reports, Baradar is unhappy with the huge representation of the Haqqani Network in the new Cabinet and its non-inclusive composition. Led by Afghanistan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Haqqani Network is primarily based in Pakistan and was one of the most dangerous factions fighting the Afghan and NATO forces. Most governments in the world have ruled out recognising the new government unless the Taliban gives representation to all the ethnic groups, minorities and women in its Cabinet.