Taliban Expected To Start Talks In Norway And Turkey Over Afghanistan's Future: Reports

As Afghanistan continues to face trouble after nearly six months of the Taliban takeover, Norway and Turkey will undertake discussions with the Taliban about Afghanistan in the near future. Citing sources in the Taliban, the media reported that the meeting in Turkey will be held in Istanbul. Before this last month, another high-level team led by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi visited the Norwegian capital Oslo. A Taliban group led by Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban's Foreign Minister, conducted an official visit to the Norwegian capital from January 23 to January 25 at the request of the monarchy.

Muttaqi stated that the special representatives and envoys from the United States, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the United Kingdom met with the delegation, who commended the Norwegian government for its hospitality and commitment to the strengthening of trust, according to ANI. The Taliban group also met with other Afghans and civil activists. The European countries' offer comes despite the fact that no country has officially recognised the Taliban.

10-member delegation in Switzerland to discuss Afghanistan

This comes as a 10-member delegation is being led by Latifullah Hakimi in Switzerland at the invitation of a non-governmental group called Geneva Call to discuss Afghanistan's humanitarian condition. The delegation also met with Swiss authorities on Thursday, led by Ambassador Raphael Nägeli, who is the Swiss foreign ministry's Head of the Asia Pacific Division. After the meeting, Nägeli said that the discussions had been open and honest and that few concrete outcomes had been achieved, according to Swissinfo.

In the meanwhile, Qatar and Turkey are eyeing for control of Kabul's airport, which was devastated last year during chaotic mass evacuations and the exit of foreign soldiers when the Taliban seized power. Taliban has agreed to accept Qatari and Turkish technical aid but wants sole control of the airport's operation.

Taliban wishes to develop positive relations with Turkey

Since the Taliban takeover, Turkey has helped Afghanistan with humanitarian aid which has been praised by the Taliban. Bilal Karimi, spokesperson of the Taliban stated that they wish to develop positive relations with Turkey because they are their brothers and sisters. Karimi thanked the Turkish president, the Turkish government, and the Turkish people for sending aid and assisting the Afghan people during difficult times, according to Anadolu Agency. He further said that peace has been restored in Afghanistan allowing Turkish businesses to invest there.

