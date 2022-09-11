Taliban Faces Global Criticism, Protests In Afghanistan For Closing Girl Schools In Paktia

Afghan girls took to the streets to protest in Paktia province on Saturday, September 10 after the Taliban closed their schools following a brief opening. The Taliban's decision to shut down the girls' schools in Paktia has also been criticised globally. Notably, the Taliban has not fulfilled its promise to allow women's education and job opportunities. Instead, it continues to impose restrictions on women's rights.

The video of the brave girls protesting on the streets in Paktia province is being widely circulating on social media. In the visuals, the girls were seen raising slogans as they held a protest against the closure of their schools. Earlier, some girls' schools in Paktia province had reopened after a decision by tribal leaders and local educational officials, reported Tolo News. However, the schools were closed again.

A year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, female students above sixth grade remain barred from schools. The Taliban's decision to ban female students from going to school has been criticised at both the national and international levels.

Manzoor Pastheen, the founder and head of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), has lauded the girls for carrying out protests for educational rights. Pastheen said, "In the 21st century, the Afghan girls are being deprived of education by force."

Meanwhile, Afrasiab Khattak, a former Pakistani senator and analyst of regional affairs, called the Afghan women's fight for the right to education "important" for the entire humanity.

"The fight of Afghan girls/women for the right to education is important for the entire humanity because gender apartheid and contraction of freedom in one country can have fallout for the rest of humanity," Afrasiab Khattak said as per the report.

'Afghan women are still protesting': Heather Barr

Heather Barr, director of the Women's Rights Division at Human Rights Watch, shared the video of the women's protest on Twitter. While sharing the video, Barr said, "Afghan women are still protesting." In another tweet, Heather Barr said, "The Taliban just shut down girls’ schools in Paktia—after community members pushed for them to open. What will the HRC do? We want a much tougher UN action on accountability." Notably, several human rights organisations in an open letter have called on the Permanent Representatives of Member and Observer States of the United Nations Human Rights Council to pay attention to the "deplorable state of human rights" in Afghanistan, according to Human Rights Watch. It also called for the UN Human Rights Council's attention to the lack of accountability for human rights violations and abuses in Afghanistan.

