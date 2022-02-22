Taliban Faces Increased Resistance In Afghanistan's Bamiyan Province: Report

On Monday, the Taliban officials claimed that they are facing increasing resistance in Afghanistan's Bamiyan province from certain groups. As per the reports of Tolo News, Allah Mohammad Bakhtyar, the Taliban's Fifth Brigade of Mansouri Corps' chief of planning and operation stated that there has been discussion of resistance and that they want all the people of Bamiyan to collaborate with them so that Bamiyan's security is not jeopardised.

Mulla Mohammad Shireen, who is the commander of the 203rd Mansouri Corps' 5th Brigade said that the security forces would not allow anyone to disrupt security. He claims that there are foreign gangs here that are attempting to disrupt security and cause various problems for them and that they are only interested in making money. To safeguard the province's security they dispatched a convoy to Bamiyan with light and heavy weapons.

Taliban's persecution of people in Bamiyan

A number of inhabitants of Bamiyan, on the other hand, have spoken out against the Taliban's persecution of their people. An elder of a tribe stated that everyone who came here formed checkpoints, nobody listened to the governor's comments and the people were tormented. Taliban officials insist that they would put up a fight against the resistance. Armed skirmishes erupted between locals and the Taliban in Panjshir province on February 7 when a mine exploded near a Taliban vehicle. Previously, heightened resistance actions were reported in the provinces of Panjshir, Kapisa, and Parwan.

Army authorities in Bamiyan said they will resist any activity by their adversaries, and one of the reasons for the army brigade's deployment in Bamiyan is to prevent any potential dangers this spring, according to Tolo News. Meanwhile, the official in charge of overseeing the military's transformation stated that the Taliban is forming a grand army for Afghanistan that will also include officials and troops from the previous administration.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated

Since the Taliban took control of Kabul in mid-August last year, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated considerably. Foreign aid has been halted, Afghan government assets have been frozen and international sanctions against the Taliban have thrown the country into a full-fledged economic catastrophe.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP