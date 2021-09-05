Taliban has not only failed to enter Panjshir but has suffered heavy casualties in one of its fiercest battles against Afghanistan's National Resistance Front based there. In an exclusive ground report from the Panjshir Valley, Republic on Sunday reported the ongoing war between the two sides.



After two-day-long negotiations with Afghan resistance leader Ahmad Massoud failed, the Taliban fighters launched an attack on the valley but ended up suffering a major blow, losing 1,000 of its militants in the fight. According to reporters, the Northern Alliance Forces had demanded 30% of its share in the newly formed Afghanistan government under the Taliban and also demanded self-governance in Panjshir and its people. The resistance leader wanted to keep his father Ahmad Shah Massoud's name alive.

However, the proposal was not acceptable to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, resulting in an epic battle between the Taliban and the Northern Alliance. Eventually, the terrorist group was wiped out from the Panjshir Valley and at least 1,000 terrorists were trapped due to roadblocks on Sunday.

According to Northern Alliance spokesperson Fahim Dashti, at least a thousand Taliban terrorists were trapped due to the obstruction of the return route and exit during their invasion attempt of Panjshir. Several of these terrorists were captured with the help of the resistance forces while fleeing and retreating from Panjshir.

The news of 1,000 Taliban terrorists being trapped comes after the Northern Alliance led by forces of Ahmad Massoud and acting President Amrullah Saleh blew up a mountain in the Danah area to prevent infiltration. Following the blast, the militants were trapped in the Dasht-e-Rivet area, and the resistance forces claimed to have killed 200 of them. They also claim to have seized the defense equipment left behind by them, including 1,870 humvees.

Situation in Panjshir

Panjshir is proving to be a major challenge for the Taliban, which it is trying to overcome by all ways and means and still failing miserably. Recently, the Taliban sent hundreds of its fighters to the valley, which is currently the center of the resistance in the war-ravaged country. Besides increasing the number of fighters, the Taliban has cut down the province’s electricity and has even put a stop to the internet connection, in a bid to weaken their resistance and force them to surrender.