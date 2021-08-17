Taliban Fighters Don Afghanistan Military Uniforms In Kandahar Amid Govt Formation Delay

The Taliban fighters were recently spotted roaming the streets of Kandahar in military uniforms. The uniform that they were wearing was previously assigned to the National Directorate of Security (NDS) under the Afghanistan government. This development comes after US President Joe Biden withdrew troops from its anti-terrorist base camp in Kabul leading to the Taliban taking over the Afghan provinces.

As talks of the formation of a new government keep getting delayed, the Taliban was seen in Kandahar’s PD-06 area wearing a uniform that previously belonged to the NDS. Social media users have also expressed their concern regarding the Taliban in the uniforms. Earlier, they had hoisted their flags across the city and now, with the donning of the uniform, they have declared themselves as army personnel.

The National Directorate of Security

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) played a significant role in assisting the Afghan government in establishing the NDS. It was deemed as the national intelligence and security agency of the country. It functioned under the Afghan National Security Forces as the primary intelligence organisation of Afghanistan. The agency used to share information about regional terrorism and major crimes with the Afghan ministries and provincial governors.

Doubts surrounding the formation of the Afghan government

It has been speculated that Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar would be sworn in as the President of Afghanistan. The formation of a new government in Afghanistan still remains elusive, as talks between the political leaders and the Taliban leadership in Doha is postponed. The delay, reportedly, took place because of ‘unacceptable conditions' put forward by the Taliban. After Ashraf Ghani fled the country, his predecessor Hamid Karzai formed a coordination council to further prevent chaos and ensure a peaceful transfer of power. Along with Karzai, High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Chairman Abdullah Abdullah and former Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar are also a part of this body and were set to travel to Doha on Tuesday.

