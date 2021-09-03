Taliban Finalises New Govt In Afghanistan, Mullah Baradar To Be Supreme Leader: Reports

In a recent development from Afghanistan, sources suggest that the new Afghanistan government will be led by Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. According to the latest reports, senior Taliban officials have announced about the same and stated that Mullah Mohammad Omar's son Mullah Yakub and Abbas Stanekzai will be given senior positions in the new government.

Taliban government in Afghanistan

As the Taliban can anytime announce its formal government in Afghanistan, sources say that the new leader will be the group's co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Several senior Taliban leaders are already in Afghanistan and meetings are taking place, after which the announcement will be soon made.

However, earlier it was stated that the new leader will be Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the religious head of the terrorist group to lead the new government. Notably, Akhundzada has served as the head of the group's council of religious scholars and will be leading the country after reportedly appointing a Prime Minister or President under him.

Now, the recent updates as reported by news agency ANI suggest otherwise.

Taliban which took over Afghanistan in August has already started making several changes across the country and also faced resistance from several Afghan citizens as well as few formal Afghan leaders.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image Credits: AP)